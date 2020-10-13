Govt-NSCN talks: Nagaland calls meeting with all stakeholders on Oct 15

Kohima/Guwahati, Oct 13 : Amid talks between the Central government and the NSCN (IM), the Nagaland government has called a “consultative meeting with all the stakeholders” here on Thursday, officials said on Tuesday.

A Nagaland government official said that the “consultative meeting with all the stakeholders” was called to discuss the Naga political issue and the ongoing peace talks between the Naga political organisations and the government of India.

The official said that all tribal Hohos, mass-based organisations, civil societies, church organisations, political parties, NGOs and prominent persons are being invited to discuss the most important issue that the Naga society is presently facing.

The state government is of the view that ceasefire and negotiations between the Naga political organisations and the government of India has been going on for more than two decades and the Naga people have been crying out for peace and political solution.

“The state government feels that the political issue needs to be addressed with utmost urgency by all sections of the people in order to facilitate the early attainment of peace with all seriousness,” the official said.

In Guwahati, Assam minister and senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the Centre is working towards a final solution which goes along the unique history and traditions of the Naga society.

“I strongly feel if Naga leadership wants to sign the accord, this is the right time. I once again appeal to them that they should sign the agreement and lead Nagaland to a durable solution. The entire northeast is looking forward to it,” said Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Terming Thursday’s meeting as very significant, he told the media that a series of meetings were held on the Naga political development.

“There should be smooth sailing of the Naga issue. The government of India has taken into confidence all the concerned northeastern states on the issue,” the Assam minister said.

NSCN-IM led by its chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demanded the involvement of the Prime Minister in the talks for faster determination of their demands, insisting that the negotiations be held in a “third country”.

In the eight-page letter, written to Modi on February 25, Muivah also highlighted what he called the “obnoxious” conduct of the Union Home Ministry while dealing with the Naga question.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) had said in a separate statement last week that they deliberately withheld the letter for seven months before releasing it to the media for public consumption as it waited with all confidence that the Prime Minister would respond positively.

