Govt officials conducts raid; imposes fine on overcharging

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a total lockdown of the State to fight dreaded coronavirus.

“Essential services like milk and vegetables will be exempted but only one person from each family would be allowed to shop for these essentials,” he said.

Benefitting the opportunity of lockdown, the shops owners are selling the good at higher prices.

According to a siasat’s video, Civil Supplies officials, GHMC, legal metrology officials and task force started a joint operation and raid at Asif Nagar, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam and Vijaynagar.

Cases are booked against supermarkets and Heritage for charging high prices.

