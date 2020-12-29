Govt proposes mandatory airbags for front side of vehicles

New Delhi, Dec 29 : The Centre on Tuesday sought the public’s response on making front side airbags mandatory for vehicles in India.

The proposal by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways calls for making the front side airbags mandatory in all new and existing vehicles in India.

“The proposed timelines for implementation are April 1, 2021 for new models and June 1, 2021 for existing models,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A draft notification no. GSR 797 (E) dated 28th December, 2020 to this effect has been published on the Ministry’s website.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.