Govt proposes to penalize discoms in case of electricity supply interruption

Hyderabad: Central government’s Ministry of Power has announced consumer rights rules draft 2021. According to the draft, it will be imperative for DISCOMS to ensure 24 hours uninterrupted electricity supply in the metro and other big cities of the country. In case of electricity interruption, DISCOMS will be penalized.

The Ministry of Power has also introduced new guidelines for the use of diesel generating sets in view of increasing pollution in big cities.

The discoms will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the big cities. The Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) will review the workings of the DISCOMS and any power interruption.

The draft also stipulated the need to provide basic facilities to DISCOMS to enable it to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The ERC will also give approval for DISCOMS to increase the electricity tariff. It will also impose a penalty on DISCOMS in case of a power outage.

Currently, diesel generators are being used for electricity backup. According to the draft guidelines, the diesel generators have to be changed into battery generators for a clean environment.

The Ministry of Power’s draft also stipulated the need to provide electricity connection to the construction sites within 48 hours.