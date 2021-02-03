Telangana: SSC exam pattern changed, students to now write only 6 papers

Hyderabad: For the first time in years, the Telangana Secondary School Education (SSC) has changed the format of its tenth class or matriculation examinations. This year, for class 10 students, they will have to write one paper for each subject, instead of two (online). The duration of the exams have also been increased by half an hour, from 2.45 hours to 3.15 hours.

The SSC examinations will be held from May 17 to 26. The number of question papers from the existing 11 will now be reduced to 6 (one paper for each subject) for six subjects, and each subject will now be for 80 marks. This major change has been done in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The subjects that would merge into one paper are First Language, English, Mathematics, General Science (Physics & Biology) and Social Studies. Thanks to the pandemic, the department has also decided to give more choices for students in question papers.

Answer booklets will also be issued separately for Physical Science (Part-A) and Biological Science (Part-B) to facilitate valuation of the answer scripts, said a circular from the TSSC.

Here is the renewed pattern: