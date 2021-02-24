Govt schemes to encourage entrepreneurship, skill development in youths

Hyderabad: Reviewing implementation of entrepreneurship and skill development programs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar emphasised the need for better coordination between various government departments. It is decided to guide qualified and skilled youths to undergo training for various job oriented courses and help them to set up industries. The necessary directives would be issued in this regard after consulting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the review meeting, the officials of the Departments of Rural Development, Youth Services, Technical Education, Medical and Health, SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare gave PowerPoint presentations of training programmes launched for various sections of the society.

Chief Secretary said the Chief Minister is in favour of providing guidance and facilities to the youths of all sections of the society to set up industries.

The review meeting was attended by special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudni, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, Jayesh Ranjan, S Ghosh, Sandip Kumar Sultania, Navin Mittal, Srinivas Raju, Dr N Satyanarayan, Raghunandan Rao, Rahul Boja, Murtuza Ali Rizwi, K Y Naik, Bhikshapati, Ahmed Nadeem, Dr S C Reddy and others.