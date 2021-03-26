Govt to fill up teachers posts in universities

Hyderabad: The State government will soon fill up vacant teachers posts in all the Universities of the State. This was revealed by State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy while replying to questions raised by MLAs of the state during question hour in the ongoing budget session of the house.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government would take a decision on the recommendations made by Professor Tirupathi Rao committee. Revealing the plans of the state government to give a facelift to all the government schools, she said that they had allocated Rs. 4000 crore budget for the purpose. She said that they were holding online digital classes to prevent any kind of problem to the students of the state. She said that the state government’s app T-Sat was downloaded by 12 lakh students of the state. She said that they were providing digital study to 85 percent students of the state.

She also said that they had set up career guidance portal to clear the doubts of the students about their future after completing their tenth class. She said that the portal has the details of 21,000 colleges, 2.09 courses 11050 entrance tests, 12,000 scholarships and 555 future opportunities. She said that the percentage of students who are watching the digital classes through TV had gone up by 200 percent.