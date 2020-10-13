Govt to reach out to 90 cr people for Covid appropriate behaviour

New Delhi, Oct 13 : The Union government has decided to launch an awarness programme on Covid-19 ahead of the festival season, stressing on how to take precautions now that the economy is opening up and the winter season is approaching.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Khare, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, said, “We have decided to launch an intensive campaign — a Jan Andolan — for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for two months, October and November, which will then continue in various forms till March.”

The target is to reach 90 crore people through this programme.

The Jan Andolan for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be disseminated throughout the country in four different categories. First at tehsil, panchayat level with banners and posters, followed by frontline workers, beneficiaries of social schemes and the private sector.

“We shifted the communication strategy from ‘stay home’ to ‘opening with precautions’. We all have to adjust to the new normal, including wearing masks, face and hand hygiene and safe distancing,” said the I&B Secretary.

Khare said that #Unite2FightCorona trended at No. 2 on Twitter and Union ministers, eminent sports personalities and celebrities have come forward to support the initiative.

The government wants people to strictly follow the covid protocols amid the opening of the economy, school and colleges.

The campaign was launched on October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hashtag #Unite to Fight Corona. The hashtag gained 2.33 billion impressions and was trending on second position on Twitter on the launch day.

The government on Tuesday said that 10 states account for 79 per cent of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have the maximum number of active cases as compared to other states and UTs.

India’s Covid tally on Tuesday mounted to 71,75,880 with a spike of 55,342 cases, the lowest since August.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.