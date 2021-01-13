Govt to sell up to 10% stake in SAIL via OFS

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 4:07 am IST
New Delhi, Jan 13 : The Centre will sell up to 10 per cent stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) through offer for sale (OFS).

The OFS will take place on Thursday and Friday.

“Offer for Sale (OFS) in SAIL opens on Thursday (14.1.2021) for non-retail investors. 15th January (Friday) is for retail investors. GoI would divest 5 per cent equity with a 5 per cent greenshoe option,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Twitter.

The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 64 per share.

Shares of SAIL on the BSE closed at Rs 74.70 per share, lower by 1.58 per cent from its previous close on Wednesday.

