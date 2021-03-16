Gracy Goswami loves her wedding look in ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’

Mumbai, March 16 : Actor Gracy Goswami, who is seen as Amrit in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, was very impressed by the jewellery used for a wedding sequence.

The jewellery was sourced from old Delhi for the shoot, and comprised antique pieces since the show is based in 1947.

“I was surprised to see the beautiful jewellery that they brought for the wedding look. All the ornaments were so pretty. I clicked a dozen photos of mine as I was in love with my wedding look. I feel so thankful to the entire designing and the style team who worked so hard to make my look so beautiful for Amdeer’s wedding. Talking about my style choices, I prefer small and delicate jewellery, which helps your outfit look better.” says Gracy.

She says she loves the working environment on the set. “Working with the team of ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ is a lot of fun. The entire team is like a family and between shoots we are mostly hanging out in each other’s room. I love the role Amrit as she is simple and sweet but also has the will to change the things around her,” said Gracy.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” also stars Zaan Khan as Randheer, Shagun Pandey as Uday, Pranali as Radha and Yash Tonk as Brij. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

