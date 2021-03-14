Graduates’ MLC poll: Congress alleges electoral violations by TRS

Hyderabad: In the ongoing graduates’ constituency biennial legislative council elections, the Congress party on Sunday alleged widespread electoral violations by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), including dispensing money to influence voters, displaying party flags and banners at polling booths and giving full-page advertisements on polling day.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju found fault with the chief electoral officer (CEO), by saying that he has gone blind and surrendered to the ruling TRS party and failed in curtailing violations during elections. He further criticized the CEO and asked whether they are conducting elections on behalf of the Central Election Commission or like a private agency of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Further, the senior Congress leader fired on home minister Mahmood Ali who openly divulged that he voted for TRS candidate Vani Devi, after voting. “How come Mahmood Ali, who promised to be the custodian of the constitution, revealed Ms. Vani Devi’s name? Does he have any basic knowledge of the constitution and the election process? It is an absolute violation and an irresponsible activity of influencing the voters which are highly condemnable”, Sravan fired.

Besides, Congress party cadre on Sunday afternoon shared videos of TRS leader & Munugode MPP Karnati Swamy allegedly giving cash for votes, sitting in a polling station. The videos went viral across WhatsApp groups.

Sravan demanded the intervention of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in to the violations of the model code of conduct and appealed to give the necessary directions to the CEO to strictly follow the election guidelines in Telangana.

He also demanded a thorough enquiry against these electoral violations and serious action against violators.