India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad receives UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Noted Indian Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti from India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, also known as A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, has received the UAE’s golden visa for his humanitarian works.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad has become the first Islamic scholar to receive the 10-year-residence visa.

He is also the chairman of Sheikh Zayed Peace Forum, chancellor of Jamia Markaz, a national Islamic seminary in Kerala and general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, a Muslim scholar’s organisation in India.

As a multifaceted personality, he has a great influence in the Arab world as well as on other international platforms and he visits the GCC countries for various opportunities and activities.

The scholar has been lecturing for decades in various languages, including Arabic, in various countries around the world.

On receiving the golden visa, Sheikh Abubakr expressed his gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“I am honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. I always feel at home when I am in the UAE. It is a second home to millions of Indians. I express my immense gratitude to the leadership of the country, who have been promoting peace, unity and tolerance,” Khaleej Times quoted Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad.