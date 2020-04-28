Grandson dies while digging grandfather’s grave

Muzaffarnagar: A 42-year-old man suffered a massive heart attack while digging his grandfather’s grave and died on the spot within minutes.

Later, both of them were buried in adjacent graves.

This tragic incident took place two days ago in Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar where 80-year-old Mohammad Yusuf died due to old-age complications.

His grandson, Salim, along with some friends, was digging the grave for burial when he felt a sharp pain in his chest and collapsed.

Just before he collapsed, he told his friends to dig another grave too.

Salim was rushed to a local doctor who declared him dead. Later, he was buried next to his grandfather’s grave.

Salim’s cousin, Babar Ahmed, said: “Maybe, he had a premonition and was not feeling too well and that is why he asked us to dig another grave. We could never imagine that we actually would dig another grave for him? He was a young and healthy person. His death has left us all shocked.”

The deceased, Saleem, was a fruit seller and has left five children behind.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.