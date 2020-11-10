Grateful to play cricket during pandemic: Bumrah

Dubai, Nov 10 : Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who picked 27 wickets and ended up as the second leading wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that he and his franchise were happy to bring smiles on the faces of the people back home as the world reels under pandemic.

“It means a great deal; the pandemic has been such a shock. We are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love. We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it’s been a tough few months,” said Bumrah.

“Missing the family is difficult for everyone. You see what it means to the franchise,” said wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Man of the Final Trent Boult said after the match, “Obviosuly, to have some amount of cricket with everything going on is tremendous.”

