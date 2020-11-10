Grateful to play cricket during pandemic: Bumrah

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 12:45 am IST

Dubai, Nov 10 : Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who picked 27 wickets and ended up as the second leading wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that he and his franchise were happy to bring smiles on the faces of the people back home as the world reels under pandemic.

“It means a great deal; the pandemic has been such a shock. We are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love. We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it’s been a tough few months,” said Bumrah.

“Missing the family is difficult for everyone. You see what it means to the franchise,” said wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

READ:  Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over in epic 3rd ODI

Man of the Final Trent Boult said after the match, “Obviosuly, to have some amount of cricket with everything going on is tremendous.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 12:45 am IST
Back to top button