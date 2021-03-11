‘Great Hyderabad Festival & Expo 2021’ to be held at Punjagutta metro station

Hyderabad: In a bid to engage with the general public, the L&T Metro rail will host the ‘Great Hyderabad Festival & Expo 2021’ here on March 13 to 14 at the Expo Galleria, Panjugtta metro Station (level 1).

The expo will include a host of fun-filled creative engagements, learning opportunities, rewards and recognition to promote local artistic talents, said a press release from L&T Metro rail. It will give special attention to the local art and culture of Telangana, it added.

Moreover, international beauty pageant winner Ms Rashmi Thakur will also inaugurate the event. The Expo will also aspire to offer an opportunity to those who want to have some hands-on crash course on dramatics and artistry.

“Some of the well-known city-based artists are expected to throng the show and provide their insightful learnings to those interested in dabbling such creative domains,” the press release added.

They also stated that free promotions and stalls are being provided to the artisans and creative entrepreneurs who are participating in this two-day expo. Among the key highlights, the event will also have a fashion show on March 13 at about 4:00 p.m., followed by rewards and recognitions.