Greece names its first openly gay minister

By Bhavya Singh|   Published: 10th January 2021 10:16 pm IST
Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, has been promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry to become the new minister of culture. (LinkedIn/ Nicholas Yatromanolakis)

Nicholas Yatromanolakis has made history by becoming Greece’s first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle in the center-right government. 

Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, has been promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry to become the new minister of culture. 

Alexis Patelis, the Greek Prime Minister’s chief economic advisor said in a tweet that, it was a “historic day for LGBTI+ representation, a big win for meritocracy and better decision-making through diversity”. 

“Congrats to Nicholas Yatromanolakis for showing you can be yourself and still succeed,” he added. “May others draw strength to live their life openly.”

The government retained its Ministers of Health and Finance and other key positions during the reshuffle. 

Nicolas Yatromanolakis studies political science and International relations At Pantelon University and has a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard University.

