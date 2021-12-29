Green pass, PCR test mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi from Dec 30

The new rules are effective from December 30, 2021

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th December 2021 5:57 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the Emirates from within the UAE by asking for vaccinated individuals to show their green pass and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated, effective from Thursday, December 30, 2021.

In addition to using EDE scanners to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases, the new entry requirements are in line with efforts to continue enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health.

To enter the emirate from within the UAE, vaccinated people will now show green status on Alhosn App, and unvaccinated categories are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

Additionally, on Sunday, December 26, Abu Dhabi has tightened rules for hosting indoor and outdoor social events as well as family celebrations.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 1,846 infections and one death on Tuesday. That is a steep increase from the start of December when daily cases had fallen below 50.

