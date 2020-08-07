Grid policy to change Hyderabad’s IT sector

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet has approved a proposal which focuses on the development of IT sector in all four zones of Hyderabad. The development comes as a result of areas like Madhapur, Gachibowli and Kondapur experiencing 90 percent of growth.

The government by bringing Grid policy in Hyderabad aims at making all the corners of the city opens for IT companies. Growth in the IT sector of Telangana stood at 18 percent over Rs 1, 18,000 crore. This decision comes with motive to give a further push to the sector.

As most of the growth has taken place in the western part of the city; Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur and its surrounding areas, eyes are towards the areas like East (Uppal, Pocharam), North (Kompally), South (RGIA, Shamshabad and Adibhatla and North-West (Kollur/Osmansagar) and areas outside of the West which would form the Hyderabad Grid.

The total concessions for the upcoming IT companies in these areas would be Rs 66.75 crore.

In the next five years, about 100 acres of land will be allotted to build IT areas. In Uppal and Pocharam, Ghatkesar and Kompally, as much as 10 million square worth of office space is to be created. This will provide one lakh new IT and ITES jobs.