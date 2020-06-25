Groom dies a day after wedding

Patna: In a tragic incident, a youth died a day after the wedding. Although the COVID-19 test was not conducted, it is suspected that the groom might have died due to coronavirus.

As per the details of the case, the youth who hails from a village in Patna used to work in Gurgaon. Recently, he had arrived Patna’s Naubatpur block for his wedding.

It is reported that he was not feeling well even during the wedding rituals. However, somehow, the rituals were completed.

The health condition of the groom deteriorated the next day of the marriage. He was taken to the primary health care center at Paliganj Block.

When no improvement was noticed, he was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.

Unfortunately, he died before entering the gate of the hospital.

No COVID-19 test

The family of the youth brought back the body and cremation was done with COVID-19 test.

When the matter came to light, villagers who attended the wedding function alerted the health officials.

31 test positive for COVID-19

A team collected the samples of the persons attended the wedding. Later, it was found that 15 of them contracted coronavirus.

When the teams conducted tests of more persons from the affected area, another 16 were found positive.