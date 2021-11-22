Groom seeks police help to solemnise his marriage

Pratapgarh: A hassled groom had to seek police help to get his marriage solemnised in a remote village of the Pratapgarh district.

The incident was reported on Saturday night from Narsinghgarh village under the limits of the Kunda police circle in Pratapgarh where a group of villagers, including the bride’s family, cordoned off a marriage party and started assaulting them.

Trouble began when the groom’s friends continued to dance for more than half an hour after reaching the bride’s house while her family members waited for the welcome ceremony.

Inspector (Kunda) Rakesh Bhartiya said that a team of Kunda police rushed to the spot when the groom Raju, came to the police station and said that some unidentified villagers had cordoned off the marriage party and assaulted a few of them.

Police said that the groom was sitting inside the car while his friends continued to dance for more than half an hour. When the people from the bride’s side requested them to stop dancing and come for the welcome ceremony, they started to fight.

At this, some of the villagers from the bride’s side cordoned the marriage party and assaulted a few guests.

On seeing trouble, the groom along with some of his friends fled and went straight to Kunda police station.

Later, the marriage was solemnised in presence of police.