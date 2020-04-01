GST mop-up in March at Rs 97,597 cr

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March stood at Rs 97,597 crore, lower than over Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in February.

Of the total Rs 97,597 crore revenue, the central GST stood at Rs 19,183 crore, state GST at Rs 25,601 crore and integrated GST at Rs 44,508 crore, which included Rs 18,056 crore collected on imports, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to March 31, 2020 is 76.5 lakh.

