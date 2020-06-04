Guidelines mosques must consider following after reopening to public

Hyderabad: As the Government of India will allow religious place and place of worship to reopen from 8th June, it is mandatory for everyone to adhere to physical distancing norms in order to avoid further spread of coronavirus.

Keeping in view of coronavirus threat that still exists, it is suggested that mosque committee should consider following below precautionary steps.

Remove masjid carpets and instead ask worshippers to bring their “Janamaz”. Ask worshippers to perform ablution at home. Regularly clean the floor of the masjid especially with hypochlorite. Use hand sanitizer or soap etc., before entering the mosque. Worshippers should enter mosques in queue maintaining social distancing. Avoid hugging and handshaking. Pray ‘Faraz’ namaz in the mosque and other prayers at home. Friday Khutbah should be made as short as possible. Maintain social distancing in the masjid even while offering namaz. Avoid using masjid toilets and latrines.

