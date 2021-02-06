Guj man gets wife killed in road ‘accident’ to claim insurance

Palanpur: A chartered accountant from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and making it look like a road accident in order to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurance, police said on Saturday.

Bhildi police station had, on December 26 last year, registered a accidental death case after a woman, identified as Dakshben Tank, died after being hit by a vehicle, an official said.

“After the woman’s kin raised some suspicions, we started a deeper probe and found, through surveillance and call data analysis, that she was murdered. Her husband Lalit Tank had paid one Kirit Mali Rs 2 lakh to make the murder look like an accident. Tank wanted to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurance from a policy taken just three months before,” he said.

“On the morning of December 26, Lalit, while taking his wife to a temple, shared his location with an accused driver. Lalit ensured he was maintaining a considerable distance while walking. The vehicle hit Dakshaben at high speed, killing her on the spot,” he said.

Source: PTI