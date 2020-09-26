Gujarat adds 1,417 new COVID cases, 1,419 recover; 13 die

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,31,808, the state health department said.

With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, including three each in Surat and Ahmedabad, the cumulative fatality count went up to 3,409, it said.

While two patients each died in Vadodara and Rajkot, one fatality each was reported from Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Patan, the department said.

A total of 1,419 patients were discharged in the state in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,909, the department said.

With this, the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.90 percent, it said in a release.

The state now has 16,490 active cases.

At 297, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by Ahmedabad with 195 cases.

Rajkot reported 168 new infections, followed by Vadodara (136) and Jamnagar (110), the department said.

Among other districts, Mehsana reported 48 cases, Kutch 42, Banaskantha 37, Junagadh 36, Patan 35, Bhavnagar 33, Amreli 32, Gandhinagar 31, Panchmahal 25, Morbi 22, Bharuch 21, Gir Somnath and Surendranagar 19 each, Mahisagar 17, Dahod 15, Kheda and Narmada ten, etc.

A total of 61,865 tests were conducted during the day, at the rate of 951.77 tests per day per million population, the department said.

A total of 41,72,051 samples have been tested in the state so far, it said.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,31,808, new cases 1,417, deaths 3,409, discharged 1,11,909, active cases 16,490, and people tested so far 41,72,051.

Source: PTI