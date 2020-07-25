Gujarat: ATS arrests three people involved in Pathalgadi movement

Gandhinagar: Three people involved in the Pathalghadi movement in Jharkhand have been detained by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Gujarat for “trying to incite people” against the present government in Vyara and Mahisagar.

The accused have been identified as Samu Oreya, Birsa Oreya and Babita Kacchap.

“Samu Oreya, Birsa Oreya and Babita Kacchap involved in Pathalghadi movement in Jharkhand, were detained in Gujarat. They were trying to incite people in Vyara and Mahisagar against the government,” the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said in a statement.

“They were trying to incite people against the present government in Gujarat’s Vyara and Mahisagar. They were inciting people of Satipati community,” said ATS.

The special force also said that they were trying to raise money for the Pathalgadi movement.

Pathalgadi referred to the practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages. The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carried inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. They declared the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority and prohibited the entry of outsiders to the villages.

Source: ANI