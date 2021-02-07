Gujarat civic body polls: Asaduddin Owaisi to address public meetings in Ahmedabad, Bharuch

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 7th February 2021 8:57 am IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Sunday.

Surat: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the municipal elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), said party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.

Addressing media in Surat, Owaisi informed that he will be addressing two public meetings–one in Bharuch and one in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“I’m going to Bharuch from here. I will address a public meeting there in the day. We have an alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party here. There will also be a public meeting in Ahmedabad later in the evening,” he said.

AIMIM supremo added that his party will contest the municipal elections in the state and said, “This is the first time we are contesting elections here, hope the people bestow us with love.”

The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election– Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar–on February 21.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 7th February 2021 8:57 am IST
Back to top button