Gujarat CM credits 3 ‘Rs’ for recent poll success

Gandhinagar, March 7 : Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday in his address to the state Assembly said that the thumping win in the recently held local bodies election in Gujarat can be attributed to the 3 Rs – VR, CR and NR.

The three Rs mentioned by him are the full names of his own (Vijay Ramniklal Rupani), state BJP Chief Chandrakant Raghunathji Paatil and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Ratilal Patel.

The ruling BJP recorded a massive victory in the recently held local body elections by winning all the six Municipal Corporations, clear majority in all the 31 district Panchayats as well as in 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats and forming bodies in 74 out of 81 municipalities.

