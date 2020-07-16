Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 45K mark; 10 more die

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Thursday reported 919 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 45,567, health officials said.

With 10 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 2,091.

A total of 828 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 32,174, the officials added.

Gujarat has witnessed nearly 13,000 Covid cases over the past sixteen days, almost each day with a new record.

With an average of almost 808 cases daily, the state has registered 12,924 positive cases in the last sixteen days of the month.

The state on Thursday saw 919 positive cases detected from a record number of tests carried out so far, 11,463.

Surat, the new hotspot for COVID-19 in the state has been witnessing each day with a higher count than the previous day. Registering nearly 29 per cent of Thursday’s positive cases, Surat saw 265 cases detected. While on the declining trend, Ahmedabad saw 181 cases coming up.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara 74, Rajkot 51, Bhavnagar 50, Junagadh 39, Bharuch 29, Gandhinagar 27, Kheda and Surendranagar with 20 each, Dahod and Valsad with 16 each, Banaskantha 14, Mehsana 13, Jamnagar 12, Kutch 11, Navsari 10, Anand, Patan and Sabarkantha with 9 each, Amreli, Chhota Udepur, GirSomnath, Botad and Panchmahals with 6 each, Morbi 5, Aravalli 4, Narmada 3 and Mahisagar with two positive cases.

Corresponding to Wednesday’s figure, the state saw 10 fatalities reported on Thursday, where five patients died each in Surat and Ahmedabad due to the disease.

The total number of Covid deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,537. 238 have died in Surat, 56 in Vadodara, 36 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 19 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 15 deaths each in Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Banaskantha, 14 deaths each Mahesana and Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll is gradually getting lower. On Thursday, it has come down a bit to 73.50 per cent.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is 4.58 per cent, which has come down a bit, but is still one of the highest in the country.

On Thursday, the health authorities carried out the maximum number of RT-PCR tests carried out in 24 hours, 11,463.

Till now the health authorities have conducted nearly 5 lakh tests, 4,99,170 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. A total of 828 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 4,53,603, have been found negative.

There are 11,302 active cases, out of which the condition of 11,229 is stable, whereas 73 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are over 3.5 lakh people quarantined in the state at 3,56,142, where 3,53,757 are home quarantined and 2,385 in government facilities.

