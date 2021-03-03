Gujarat local body poll results show people support farm reforms: Javadekar

New Delhi, March 3 : Reacting to the results of the recent Gujarat local body polls, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that the victory of the BJP in the elections endorsed farmers’ support for the agricultural reforms brought by the Union government through the new farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Javadekar said that the message is clear that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People voted for development and it (poll results in Gujarat) establishes that farmers are with the agricultural reforms brought by the Modi government,” he said.

Javadekar further stated that the Congress tried hard to win the local body polls and fielded its sitting MLAs or their relatives, but all of them lost the elections.

“The BJP won 72 out of the 81 Nagar Palikas, while the Congress managed just one. In 18 municipalities, the Congress couldn’t win even a single seat. The Congress could not cross 10 seats in 52 Nagar Palikas,” said the Union minister.

He pointed out that of the 231 Taluka Panchayats, the BJP has won 196.

“Of the total 976 seats in the Zila Panchayats, the BJP won 800 which is 80 per cent of total seats. In the last polls, the BJP had won 368 seats while this time we won 800 seats. This is a huge success,” he said.

“Yesterday, the results of Zila Panchayats had come in which people from the rural areas and farmers were voters. They voted for the BJP and for development,” the minister said.

The Union Minister also claimed that people have rejected the negative campaign of the Congress.

Javadekar highlighted that if these results are seen in terms of Assembly seats in Gujarat, the BJP will win 155 out of the 182 seats.

