Gujarat records 1,125 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 17 : Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,125 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,90,361, while the death toll climbed to 3,815 with seven more succumbing.

In November so far, the state has added 17,417 cases at a daily average of 1,024.

A total of 1,116 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,74,088, while there are 12,458 active cases currently.

At 234 cases, Ahmedabad saw a 200-plus daily tally for the seventh day running, and was followed by Surat with 180, Vadodara with 133, Rajkot with 92 and Mehsana with 60.

Gandhinagar had 58, Banaskantha 52, Surendranagar 45, Patan 34, Mahisagar 25, Kutch 23, Jamnagar 22, Junagadh 19, Dahod 18, Anand 17, Bharuch 16, Panchmahals 15, Sabarkantha 14, Kheda and Morbi 12 each, Amreli 11, Bhavnagar seven, Gir-Somnath six, Aravalli five, Chotta Udepur four, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Narmada three each and Navsari two.

Four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and three from Surat.

The state has so far conducted 69,23,993 tests, while 4,96,612 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

