Gujarat records 1,280 COVID-19 cases; 14 die, 1,025 recover

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 31st August 2020 8:37 pm IST
A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 96,435 with 1,280 new cases, the state health department said.

With 14 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,022, it said.

At the same time, 1,025 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 77,782, the department said in a release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 80.66 per cent, it said.

There are now 15,631 active cases in Gujarat,of which the condition of 79 patients is critical,while 15,552 are stable, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 96,435, new cases 1,280, deaths 3,022, discharged 77,782, active cases 15,631, people tested so far 23,31,836.

READ:  Pranab Mukherjee slightly stable, but remains on ventilator
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close