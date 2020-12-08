Gujarat registers 1,325 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

Gandhinagar, Dec 8 : Gujarat on Tuesday saw 1,325 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,21,493, while the death toll climbed to 4,110, with 15 more succumbing.

In December so far, the state has added 11,713 cases at an average of 1,464 daily.

A total of 1,531 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,03,111, while there are 14,272 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw its daily total dip a little under the 300 mark with 294 cases, while Surat registered 214, Vadodara 171, Rajkot 129 and Gandhinagar 50.

Mehsana had 47, Jamnagar and Kheda 46 each, Banaskantha 40, Surendranagar 26, Bharuch 24, Kutch 21, Bhavnagar, Panchmahals, and Patan 20 each, Junagadh 19, Morbi 18, Amreli and Sabarkantha 16 each, Dahod 13, Gir-Somnath 11, Narmada 10, Anand and Chotta Udepur nine each, Aravalli and Mahisagar eight each, Devbhumi Dwarka seven, Porbandar five, Valsad three, Botad and Navsari two each and Tapi one.

Nine deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one each from Amreli, Rajkot, and Vadodara.

Health authorities have conducted 83,71,433 tests so far, while 5,49,350 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

