Gujarat sees 1,070 more Covid cases, six more deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 15 : Gujarat on Sunday registered 1,070 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 1,88,310, while the death toll rose to 3,803 with six more succumbing.

In November so far, the state has added 15,366 cases at a daily average of 1,024.

A total of 1,001 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,71,932, while there are 12,575 active cases.

Ahmedabad, seeing over 200 cases for the fifth consecutive day, registered 219 cases, Surat 187, Rajkot 150, Vadodara 140 and Mehsana 59.

Gandhinagar saw 51 cases, Patan 31, Jamnagar 26, Banaskantha 24, Surendranagar 19, Kutch and Kheda 18 each, Anand 15, Junagadh 13, Bharuch 12, Panchmahals 11, Gir-Somnath and Morbi nine each, Botad and Dahod eight each, Sabarkantha seven, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Narmada, and Tapi five each, Mahisagar four, Devbhumi Dwarka three, Aravalli, Chotta Udepur, Navsari, and Porbandar two each and Valsad one.

Three more deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, and one each from Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Health authorities have so far conducted 68,37,282 tests, while 4,96,367 people are under quarantine.

