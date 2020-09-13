Gujarat sees 1,326 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 13 : Gujarat recorded 1,326 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1,13,662, while the death toll rose to 3,213 with 15 more patients succumbing.

In September so far, the state has added 17,227 more cases, at a daily average of 1,325.

Meanwhile, 1,205 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 94,010, while there are 16,439 active cases, out of which 87 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat led with 281, followed by Ahmedabad with 172, and Rajkot on third spot with 151. Vadodara, with 123, and Jamnagar, with 120, were also in the three-digit case group.

Meanwhile, Bhavnagar had 69 new cases, Gandhinagar 46, Junagadh 36, Mehsana 32, Panchmahals 30, Kutch 28, Amreli 25, Bharuch 21, Surendranagar 19, Banaskantha 18, Dahod 17, Morbi 15, Gir-Somnath 14, Sabarkantha 13, Kheda and Patan 11 each, Anand 10, Narmada nine, Mahisagar, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad eight each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Botad six each, Porbandar five, Aravalli three and Chhota Udepur two.

Sunday’s deaths were reported from Surat (6), Ahmedabad (4), Vadodara (2) and Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Bharuch (one each).

Ahmedabad now has 1,758 Covid-related deaths, while 692 have died in Surat, 148 in Vadodara, 113 in Rajkot, 63 in Gandhinagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 29 in Jamnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 20 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 13 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Till now, health authorities have conducted 32,88,811 RT-PCR tests, while the state has 7,42,968 people in quarantine – 7,42,460 at home and 508 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

