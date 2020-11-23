Gujarat sees 1,487 more Covid cases, 17 new deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 23 : With the addition of 1,487 fresh cases on Monday, Gujarat saw its coronavirus tally reach 1,98,899, while the death toll rose to 3,876 as 17 more succumbed.

In November so far, the state has recorded 25,955 cases at a daily average of 1,128.

A total of 1,234 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,81,187, while there are 13,836 active cases.

Ahmedabad once again saw its tally stay above the 300 mark with 344 cases, while recording a staggering 13 fatalities, while Surat saw 270 cases and one death, Vadodara 172 and one death, Rajkot 154 and one death, and Gandhinagar 82.

Mehsana saw 53 cases, Patan 44, Banaskantha 30, Anand 27, Bhavnagar 26, Panchmahals 25, Kheda, Sabarkantha, and Narmada 23 each, Jamnagar and Morbi 21 each, Amreli and Mahisagar 18 each, Dahod 16, Surendranagar 14, Bharuch 13, Kutch 11, Gir-Somnath and Tapi 10 each, Aravalli nine, Chotta Udepur seven, Navsari and Porbandar four each, Devbhumi Dwarka three and Botad two. Morbi also reported one death.

Health authorities have so far conducted 73,04,521 tests, while 5,00,873 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.