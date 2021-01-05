Gujarat sees 655 new Covid cases, four deaths

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 : Gujarat on Tuesday saw 655 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,48,581 while the death toll rose to 4,325, with four more succumbing.

In January so far, Gujarat has recorded 3,543 cases with an average of 708 cases daily.

A total of 868 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,35,426, while there are 8,830 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 141 cases, Vadodara and Surat 124 each, Rajkot 73, and Gandhinagar 24.

Jamnagar and Kheda had 16 each, Kutch 14, Surendranagar 12, Dahod and Mehsana 11 each, Junagadh 10, Gir-Somnath, Bharuch, and Morbi eight each, Banaskantha six, Narmada, Anand, and Sabarkantha five each, Navsari, Panchmahals, and Patan four each, Valsad and Chotta Udepur three each, Tapi, Amreli, Aravalli, and Devbhoomi Dwarka two each and Botad, Dangs, Mahisagar, and Porbandar one each.

Two deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one each from Surat and Amreli.

A total of 99,06,698 tests have been conducted and 5,02,650 people are quarantined.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.