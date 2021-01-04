Gujarat sees 698 new Covid cases, three more deaths

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 : Gujarat on Monday saw its daily coronavirus case number come under 700 at 698, taking its tally to 2,47,926, while the death toll rose to 4,321 with three more patients succumbing.

In January so far, the state has recorded 2,888 cases with an average of 722 daily.

A total of 898 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,34,558, while there are 9,047 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 144 new cases, Vadodara 130, Surat 124, Rajkot 64 and Dahod 26.

Gandhinagar saw 24, Kutch 23, Junagadh 17, Bhavnagar and Narmada 15 each, Kheda 13, Bharuch and Morbi 12 each, Anand and Banaskantha nine each, Panchmahals eight, Jamnagar and Surendranagar seven each, Mehsana and Sabarkantha six each, Gir-Somnath five, Mahisagar and Tapi four each, Amreli, Aravalli, and Navsari three each and Valsad, Botad, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Dangs and Chotta Udepur one each.

Two deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one from Surat.

Till now, health authorities have conducted 98,58,659 tests, while 5,06,392 people are in quarantine.

