Gujarat sees 960 new Covid cases, seven deaths

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 : Gujarat on Monday saw 960 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,36,259, while the death toll climbed to 4,241, with seven more succumbing.

In this month, the state has added 26,470 cases at an average of 1,260 daily.

A total of 1,268 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,20,393, while there are 11,625 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 211 new cases, Surat 150, Vadodara 135, Rajkot 122 and Gandhinagar 40.

Kutch saw 31, Banaskantha 26, Junagadh and Panchmahals 24 each, Mehsana 21, Bhavnagar 19, Dahod 17, Kheda 16, Jamnagar 15, Anand 13, Bharuch 11, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Amreli, and Gir-Somnath 10 each, Morbi nine, Patan seven, Aravalli six, Narmada and Botad four each, Porbandar three, Devbhoomi Dwarka two and Valsad and Chotta Udepur one each.

Health authorities have so far conducted 91,08,393, while 5,07,002 people are quarantined.

