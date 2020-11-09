Gujarat sees 971 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 9 : Gujarat on Monday saw 971 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1,81,670, while the death toll rose to 3,768 with five more succumbing.

In November so far, 8,726 cases have been registered at a daily average of 970.

A total of 993 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,65,589, while there are 12,313 active cases.

Surat saw 189 new cases, Ahmedabad 183, Vadodara 129, Rajkot 90 and Mehsana 45.

Gandhinagar saw 39, Patan 38, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 21 each, Kutch 20, Jamnagar and Junagadh 16 each, Amreli and Dahod 15 each, Morbi 14, Kheda 12, Aravalli and Mahisagar 11 each, Panchmahals, Sabarkantha, and Porbandar nine each, Narmada eight, Gir-Somnath seven, Bharuch, Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka six each, Tapi five, Anand and Valsad four each, Chotta Udepur three and Navsari two.

Two each died in Ahmedabad and Rajkot and one in Mehsana.

Ahmedabad leads the fatality chart with 1,918 deaths, while 862 have died in Surat, 211 in Vadodara, 165 in Rajkot, 93 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.

Health authorities have so far conducted 65,19,943 tests, while 4,99,703 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.