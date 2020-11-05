Gujarat sees 990 more coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 5 : Gujarat on Thursday saw 990 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,77,598, while the death toll also climbed to 3,747 with seven more fatalities.

In November so far, 4,654 cases have been registered with a daily average of 931 cases.

A total of 1,055 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total to 1,61,525, while there are 12,326 active cases.

Surat saw 217 new cases, Ahmedabad 173, Vadodara 115, Rajkot 94 and Mehsana 44.

Gandhinagar had 37, Banaskantha 35, Patan 29, Jamnagar and Surendranagar 23 each, Narmada 22, Junagadh 20, Sabarkantha 17, Morbi 16, Kutch 13, Aravalli 11, Bhavnagar and Panchmahals 10 each, Anand, Amreli, Gir-Somnath, and Bharuch nine each, Dahod eight, Chotta Udepur, Tapi, and Kheda seven each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar five each, Navsari four and Botad and Porbandar one.

Three deaths were reported from Surat, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Gandhinagar and Dahod.

The total number of deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,910, while 858 have died in Surat, 210 in Vadodara, 163 in Rajkot, 92 in Gandhinagar, and 67 deaths in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have conducted 63,13,668 tests, while 5,01,796 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

