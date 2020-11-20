Gujarat sees highest daily tally of Covid cases, at 1,420

Gandhinagar, Nov 20 : As Ahmedabad and some other cities of the state went under night curfew, Gujarat on Friday saw the highest daily spike of coronavirus cases, at 1,420, taking its tally to 1,94,402, while the death toll rose to 3,837 as seven more succumbed.

The rising cases of coronavirus were mostly attributed to the Diwali festival. In November so far, there have been 21,458 cases at an average of 1,073 cases daily.

With the rising cases, people were seeing queuing up to get themselves tested at various centres set up by the authorities.

Meanwhile, 1,040 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,77,515, even as the number of active cases rose above 13,000 to 13,050.

Ahmedabad saw its tally climbing over the 300 mark after almost five months, with 327, while Surat saw 246 cases, Vadodara 155, Rajkot 137 and Gandhinagar 86.

Banaskantha had 54, Mehsana 52, Patan 49, Jamnagar 42, Mahisagar 27, Morbi 24, Junagadh 22, Amreli 21, Kutch 20, Surendranagar 19, Panchmahals 18, Sabarkantha 16, Kheda 15, Bhavnagar and Narmada 14 each, Dahod 12, Gir-Somnath 11, Anand 10, Aravalli seven, Devbhumi Dwarka six, Bharuch and Chotta Udepur five each, Botad three, Navsari two and Valsad one.

Three deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Rajkot and Patan.

Health authorities have so far conducted 71,01,057 tests, while 4,93,738 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.