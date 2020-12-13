Gujarat to get India’s largest renewable energy generation park

New Delhi, Dec 13 : India’s largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW).

The foundation stone of Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Gujarat’s Kutch district will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the PMO said.

During his day-long visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone of a desalination plant and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in Kutch, the statement added.

The Renewable Energy Park will be spread over 72,600 hectares, and have dedicated zones for wind and solar energy storage as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step to transform seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch.

The plant with capacity of 10 crore litre per day (100 MLD) will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing the Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated waste water infrastructure.

It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country.

Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus with upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat — Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD), and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant costing Rs 121 crore will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres per day.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by participation in a cultural programme.

