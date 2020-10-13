Gujarat’s Covid tally rises to 1,53,923, death toll 3,587

Gandhinagar, Oct 13 : Gujarat saw 1,158 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,53,923, while 10 more people died, taking the death toll to 3,587.

In October so far, the state has added 15,348 cases, at an average of 1,180 daily.

Meanwhile, 1,375 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,35,127, while the state has 15,209 active cases, out of which 82 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 248 cases, Ahmedabad 167, Vadodara 124, Rajkot 109 and Jamnagar 100.

Mehsana followed with 41 cases, Gandhinagar 36, Junagadh 34, Panchmahals 27, Bharuch 26, Morbi and Sabarkantha 22 each, Amreli and Surendranagar 19 each, Banaskantha and Patan 17 each, Anand 16, Kutch 15, Gir-Somnath 13, Kheda 11, Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar nine each, Chotta Udepur and Dahod seven each, Tapi and Navsari six each, Aravalli three, Dangs and Valsad two each and Narmada and Porbandar with one each.

Three deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat and one in Mahisagar.

Ahmedabad leads with 1,855 deaths, followed by 813 in Surat, 199 in Vadodara, 150 in Rajkot, 82 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 51,14,677 RT-PCR tests, while 5,82,247 people are under quarantine, including 298 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.