Gujarat’s Covid toll nears 4K, positive tally 2,09,780

News Desk 1Published: 30th November 2020 11:24 pm IST

Gandhinagar, Nov 30 : Gujarat on Monday recorded 20 coronavirus deaths, the highest since August 25, taking its death toll to 3,989, while its tally rose to 2,09,780 with 1,502 fresh cases.

In November, the state has added 36,836 cases at a daily average of 1,228.

A total of 1,401 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,90,821, while the state currently has 14,970 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw another 312 cases, Surat 266, Vadodara 187, Rajkot 140 and Mehsana 70.

Gandhinagar had 59, Jamnagar 35, Kutch 33, Panchmahals 31, Banaskantha 28, Patan 26, Junagadh and Morbi 25 each, Mahisagar 24, Surendranagar 23, Kheda and Sabarkantha 22 each, Amreli 21, Dahod 20, Bharuch 19, Anand and Narmada 16 each, Navsari 15, Bhavnagar 14, Aravalli and Gir-Somnath 10 each, Tapi nine, Botad eight, Porbandar six, Devbhumi Dwarka five, Chotta Udepur three and Dangs two.

READ:  Maha Covid-19 new infections dip, but deaths and active cases rise (ROUNDUP)

Thirteen deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Morbi.

Health authorities have so far conducted 78,25,615 tests, while 5,22,198 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 30th November 2020 11:24 pm IST
Back to top button