Gujarat’s total corona cases climb to 15,944; death toll 980

Gandhinagar: With 372 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, Gujarat’s total such cases neared the 16K-mark at 15,944. With 20 more corona casualties, the death toll in the state reached 980.

Of the total 372 new cases, Ahmedabad had the maximum 253 cases, followed by Surat 45, Vadodara 34, Mahesana and Chotta Udepur 7 each, Kutch 4, Navsari 2 and Banaskantha, Rajkot, Aravalli, Panchmahals, Mahisagar, Kheda, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Valsad, Junagadh, Surendranagar and other state one case each.

Of the 20 deaths, Ahmedabad accounted for 18 casualties, and 2 from Surat.

As many as 766 of the total 980 succumbed to the virus during May. Till date, 798 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 81%), followed by 67 in Surat, 39 in Vadodara, 13 in Gandhinagar, 10 in Anand, 8 in Bhavnagar, and 6 in Panchmahals.

Of the 6,355 active cases in the state, the condition of 6,287 patients is stable, whereas condition of 68 patients is critical and are on ventilators.

On Friday, 608 patients were discharged, taking such cases to 8,609.

Of the total 15,944 corona cases, Ahmedabad led with maximum 11,597 cases, followed by Surat 1,510, Vadodara 981, Gandhinagar 249, Bhavnagar 119, Mahesana 112, Rajkot 105, Banaskantha 104, Aravalli 103, Sabarkantha 98, Anand 97, Panchmahals 82, Kutch 79, Patan 76, Kheda 65, Botad 59, and Jamnagar 52 cases.

Out a total 2,01,481 RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 15,944 were positive and 1,85,537 negative.

People quarantined in Gujarat total 2,72,409, of where 2,64,312 are home quarantined, and 8,096 in government facilities.

For the past couple of days, more and more positive cases have been reported outside of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, signalling increasing spread of the virus across the state.

Source: IANS

