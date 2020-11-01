Gujjars begin agitation by blocking Delhi-Mumbai rail track

Jaipur, Nov 1 : The Delhi-Mumbai rail connectivity was affected as Gujjars on Sunday started their agitation in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti’s call to demand fulfilment of their pending demands, including reservation under MBC quota and clearing of backlog of recruitments, among others.

In the afternoon, hundreds of Gujjars gathered at Pilupura in Bharatpur on the call given by Samiti’s Col Kirori Singh Bainsla (retd).

Some youths also damaged the fishplates, affecting the smooth railway traffic on the route.

Trains were diverted to other routes.

There were also reports of Gujjars blocking the Bayana Hindon road route too.

The Gujjars are divided into two groups, with one led by Gujjar leader Himmat Singh having held discussions with the state government on Saturday night, resulting in both sides signing a 14-point charter.

However, the other group led by Bainsla rejected this agreement and called on community members to start the agitation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bainsla invited state minister Ashok Chandna, who represents the Gujjar community, to the protest site to hold discussions.

However, soon after Chandna reached the protest venue, Bainsla’s son Vijay Bainsla asked him to meet the leaders on Monday at 11 a.m.

“Till then, we are sitting on tracks. We had our dinner here. My father, being 85, has been sent to take rest, however, we are protesting here,” Vijay Bainsla told IANS, adding that they would ask Chandna to issue appointment letters to community members under MBC quota and to clear the backlog of recruitments too.

“No other term and condition is acceptable to us as we have had discussions many times earlier,” he added.

Meanwhile, the plying of buses was suspended in Karauli district and a huge police force was deployed in Bayana.

Internet services have been suspended in many parts of the state to ensure law and order is maintained.

On Saturday, the state Home Department issued orders to District Collectors of eight districts to invoke powers under the stringent National Security Act and this will be valid for three months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.