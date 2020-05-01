Gulf countries committed to friendly relations with India: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday called as “propaganda” certain social media posts from the Arab world alleging harassment of Muslims in several parts of the country in the name of containing the spread of coronavirus.

Strongly rebutting the charges, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Gulf countries are deeply committed to friendly relations with India and they are even seeking bilateral talks on the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Talking about India’s close and traditional ties with the Arab countries, he said New Delhi is ensuring uninterrupted supply of food and essential commodities to the region during Ramzaan as part of its deep-rooted friendship.

Srivastava said the countries in the region do not support any interference in India’s internal affairs.

“Much of what you see is propaganda by interested parties. Stray tweets cannot be used to characterise our bilateral ties with these countries. The real picture of these relations is very much different,” he said during an online media briefing.

There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens and rights activists from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a powerful bloc of 57 countries, recently accused India of “Islamophobia”. India rejected the charges as regrettable.

“We have been making special efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and essential commodities which are required during the Ramzaan period in these countries, and this is something which has been greatly appreciated. These countries also want a priority discussion with India on the post COVID-19 economic recovery,” Srivastava said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been in regular touch with their counterparts from the region in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In these discussions, there have been requests for sending medicines and medical teams to these countries. We already deployed a Rapid Response Team in Kuwait. There is also a request to send doctors and nurses from India,” said Srivastava.

“What comes out clearly is that these countries are deeply committed to friendly relations with India. They also do not support any interference in internal matters of India. It is, therefore, important that the friendly and cooperative nature of our relations is accurately recognised and the misuse of social media is not given credence,” he added.

Asked about reports of an order issued by Oman’s Finance Ministry asking all state-owned companies to replace foreign workers with qualified local Omanis, Srivastava said it is not aimed at Indians working in the Gulf nation.

“The policy is a decades-old one and not specific to India. It does not target the Indians in any way,” he said.

There have been apprehensions that the order will render thousands of Indians working in state-run firms in Oman jobless.

“They greatly value relationship with India. Government of Oman is taking special care of Indians which included free testing for coronavirus, its treatment, providing food,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Oman government is also extending certain categories of visas of Indians.

Srivastava said India has been in touch with its friends and partners across the world as part of the collaborative approach to dealing with the pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs refuted the reports of discord between India and the Gulf countries after a sudden spike was seen in a number of fake Twitter handles of Arabic royalties emerged tweeting anti-India material.

“Much of we see is propaganda. The real picture is different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are in touch with the leaders. During these discussions, requests were made by the countries for sending teams and medicines. There is also request to send doctors,” the MEA reacted on reported discord between India and the Gulf countries.

“Misuse of social media should not be given credence,” the Ministry added.

According to reports, it emerged weeks ago that a Twitter handle @ pak_fauj had changed its name to Omani Royalty and tweeted anti-India propaganda. The Omani Princess issued a statement later clarifying someone is impersonating her.

“Princess of Oman has given clarification that her Twitter handle was impersonated. We see a design to create discord in India and also in our relations with the Gulf countries. Our missions have appealed to these nations to not fall for such malicious propaganda,” sources told ANI.

“Our missions are in touch with the host governments. There is an ongoing discussion on the welfare of Indian workers. We have seen such reports. This is a dynamic situation and will continue to engage,” they said.

The fake tweet had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread misinformation. The account has now been suspended.

“I just spelt out that they value relations with India. They value the role diaspora has played. As far as the Government of Oman goes, they provided free testing and food to Indians. Oman also assured extension of visas,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava while commenting on relations with Oman and reports of layoffs.

Srivastava further said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts from Russia, USA, Estonia, Czech Republic (in Europe); Afghanistan (Asia); Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Palestine, Lebanon (West Asia); Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, Mali (Africa); Brazil, Panama, Peru, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Columbia, Jamaica and Uruguay (Latin America).

Jaishankar in his conversations with them highlighted the need for global cooperation to fight the corona pandemic. He also thanked his counterparts primarily in the Gulf countries for taking care of the Indian diaspora during the pandemic, the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to nine West Asian leaders on COVID-19. These include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt. He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI/ANI

