Gulf JAC delegation meet external affairs MoS over referral wage issue

Hyderabad: A delegation of Telangana Gulf Joint Action Committee (Gulf JAC) members met minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan in Delhi on Tuesday submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention on problems being faced by people of Telangana in the Gulf.

JAC convener Guggilla Ravi Goud, its other leaders Swadesh Parikipandla, Thota Dharmender and Veeraiah demanded the minister that centers withdraw circulars reducing the minimum referral wages of Indian workers in the Gulf and how the two circulars had harmed the workers.

“The reduced wages are adversely affecting Indians working in the gulf countries. They are getting paid much lesser because the ministry of external affairs said Indian workers can be paid lesser than what they were getting earlier,” the delegation said and urged the union minister to roll back the two circulars which issued on September 8 and 21, 2020.

According to the two circulars, the minimum referral wages of Indians who works in Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or the UAE have been reduced to $200 (Rs 15,000) and in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to $245 and $324 respectively.

JAC members met representatives of different political parties in different states on the issue. They launched a ‘Chalo Delhi’ program to highlight the concerns of the workers.