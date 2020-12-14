Gunman killed after shooting outside NY cathedral

New York, Dec 14 : A gunman was killed by police after he opened fire near a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas concert outside a famous cathedral in New York City.

The incident took place on Sunday outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine at the corner of West 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two officers of the New York Police Department and a sergeant were present at the scene and opened fire, striking the gunman in the head.

Manhattan Councilman Mark Levine said the gunman, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, climbed a scaffolding in the church and “began shooting a gun indiscriminately in the air”.

“He was yelling that he wanted to be killed,” Levine tweeted.

“Police arrived quickly. The suspect was shot.”

Local media reports said that the gunman, in his 50s, was taken to the St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries

No other injuries were reported.

