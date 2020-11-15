Gurugram: 59 challaned for bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Gurugram, Nov 15 : Despite all the strict measures adopted by the Gurugram police against bursting, sale and purchase of fireworks in the district, several people have flouted all the norms with impunity on Diwali.

As a result, the police have issued 59 challans against people for bursting of firecrackers and also registered one case for selling crackers on Diwali, officials said on Sunday.

With these 59 challans, a total of 15 persons have been apprehended till now for selling crackers and same number of cases have been registered.

Nearly 50 kg of firecrackers have been seized from various parts of Gurugram.

“A total of 15 people have been arrested for bursting firecrackers and 15 cases have been registered in this regard till date at different police station in Gurugram. These 59 persons were challaned on the complaints and calls given by neighbours,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers across Delhi-NCR till November 30 midnight.

The district Police have intensified the vigil for persons violating Covid guidelines and policemen were seen issuing challans and checking face masks at public places and busy markets.

“A total of 537 challans were issued for mask violation on the day of Diwali by the Gurugram Police’ Boken said.

Meanwhile, senior police officers, station house officer (SHOs) and police petrolling vehicles also visited the busy markets and crowded places on Saturday and reviewed the security measures.

Various markets in Gurugram were seen overcrowded as the last moment rush increased in to avail huge discounts on several items on the day of Diwali.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.